Prep Baseball Recap for June 17, 2021: Washington Takes Fourth at State, U-High Plays Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington lost a couple of tough games at the state tournament Thursday in Schaumburg.

The Panthers dropped the class 3A state semifinal, 4-3, to Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge. And Burbank St. Laurence beat the Panthers 12-6 in the third place game.

Washington takes fourth in state.

U-High plays in the class 2A state baseball semifinals on Friday at Duffy Bass Field in Normal. The Pioneers play Freeburg in the 1 p.m. semifinal and would play in the 7 p.m. title game with a win.