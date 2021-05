PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria is still unbeaten in the Mid-Illini.

Freshman Landen Hidden was one out away from a no-hitter, but settled for a one-hit shutout of Limestone at EastSide Centre on Monday. Hidden pitched the Raiders to a 3-0 win and 6-0 start in the conference.

Morton, Dunlap, Canton, Normal Community, IVC, Eureka, Brimfield, Illini Bluffs and Princeville were other baseball winners on Monday.