Prep Basketball Highlights for Dec. 17, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After 11 years, the Metamora girls basketball team has finally knocked off Morton.

The Redbirds, ranked No. 6 in the Class 3A polls, beat No. 2 Morton 46-43 to take over control of first place in the Mid-Illini Conference standings.

In boys basketball, Metamora, Washington and Limestone are winners in the Mid-Illini, while Normal Community and Peoria Notre Dame pick up victories in the BIg 12 Conference.

Elsewhere, U-High, Peoria Christian, Lewistown, Flanagan-Cornell, Brimfield and Elmwood are winners in boys hoops. Enjoy the highlights!