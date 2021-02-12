Prep Basketball Highlights for Feb. 12, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A frigid Friday night in February certainly did not cool down the red-hot basketball action in central Illinois.

In boys basketball, Peoria Notre Dame knocked off Normal Community 45-42 on a three pointer from Nelson Reynolds with less than four seconds remaining in regulation. Other winners in the highlights include: Peoria High, Richwoods, Manual, Central Catholic, Elmwood, Eureka and Princeville.

In girls basketball, Peoria High picked up a 58-33 win at Normal West. Enjoy the highlights!