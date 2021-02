PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Freshman Emon Washington scored 20 points and Illinois State shot 70 percent from the floor in the second half to beat Bradley, 88-71, in a Missouri Valley Conference game at Carver Arena on Thursday.

Josiah Strong added 18 for the Redbirds (7-15, 4-12 in MVC) who made 19 of their 27 shots after halftime to sweep both games from their I-74 rivals this season. The score was tied at 49 when ISU went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good.