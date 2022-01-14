Prep Basketball Highlights For Jan. 14, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Friday night brought multiple game of the year candidates to central Illinois.

In a battle atop the Big 12 Conference, state ranked Normal Community went on the road and beat state ranked Notre Dame 47-46. The Ironmen are now in the drivers seat for the Big 12 regular season title.

In the Mid-Illini Conference, Washington came from behind to beat rival Metamora 43-39, thanks to a go-ahead three pointer from Jake Stewart with 2.4 seconds left in regulation.

Others boys basketball winners include: Morton, Peoria High, Richwoods, Bloomington and Dee-Mack. Enjoy the highlights!