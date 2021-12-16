Prep Basketball Recap for Dec. 16, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill scored 322 points to lead Eureka to a 51-42 girls basketball win over Farmington in a game played at Eureka College on Thursday night.

Normal Community, Fieldcrest, Lexington and Princeville were also among the girls basketball winners. Peoria Christian improved to 7-0 in boys basketball with a 76-48 win over Calvary Christian.

Two area schools won eight-grade girls basketball state titles on Thursday. Washington Middle School defeated Pleasant Plains, 33-31, to win the class 3A title while Dunlap Valley beat Quincy, 41-30, to win the class 4A Illinois Elementary School Association championship.