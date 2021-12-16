Prep Basketball Recap for Dec. 16, 2021

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill scored 322 points to lead Eureka to a 51-42 girls basketball win over Farmington in a game played at Eureka College on Thursday night.

Normal Community, Fieldcrest, Lexington and Princeville were also among the girls basketball winners. Peoria Christian improved to 7-0 in boys basketball with a 76-48 win over Calvary Christian.

Two area schools won eight-grade girls basketball state titles on Thursday. Washington Middle School defeated Pleasant Plains, 33-31, to win the class 3A title while Dunlap Valley beat Quincy, 41-30, to win the class 4A Illinois Elementary School Association championship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News