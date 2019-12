PEORIA, Ill. — Two Peoria area basketball powers bounced back from tough losses Friday with home wins on Saturday night.

Notre Dame, which lost its first game of the season Friday at Urbana, beat IVC, 55-37. Manual, which lost to city rival Richwoods on Friday, rebounded with a 55-54 victory over Springfield Lanphier.

Enjoy highlights of games from around central Illinois on Dec. 21, 2019.