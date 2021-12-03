Prep Basketball Recap for Dec. 3, 2021

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Richwoods opened the Big 12 season with a bang.

The Knights went to state-ranked Notre Dame and beat the Irish on their floor, 52-45, Friday night. Peoria High, Manual, and Normal Community also won Big 12 openers.

Eureka, El Paso-Gridley and Tri-Valley, and Lexington were among the winners in the Heart of Illinois Confernce. Morton, IVC and North Fulton also won.

Georgia Duncan scored 23 points to lead Washington to a 62-46 win over host Limestone in a Mid-Illini Conference girls basketball game. Duncan scored her 1,000th career point in the win.

Morton also won a M-I girls basketball opener, a 44-23 decision over Canton.

Enjoy the highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News