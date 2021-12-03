Prep Basketball Recap for Dec. 3, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Richwoods opened the Big 12 season with a bang.

The Knights went to state-ranked Notre Dame and beat the Irish on their floor, 52-45, Friday night. Peoria High, Manual, and Normal Community also won Big 12 openers.

Eureka, El Paso-Gridley and Tri-Valley, and Lexington were among the winners in the Heart of Illinois Confernce. Morton, IVC and North Fulton also won.

Georgia Duncan scored 23 points to lead Washington to a 62-46 win over host Limestone in a Mid-Illini Conference girls basketball game. Duncan scored her 1,000th career point in the win.

Morton also won a M-I girls basketball opener, a 44-23 decision over Canton.

Enjoy the highlights.