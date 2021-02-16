Prep Basketball Recap for Feb. 16, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High School basketball teams warmed up a cold night with some hot shooting.

Washington rallied to beat Morton while Metamora beat Dunlap at home. So the Panthers and Redbirds stayed unbeaten in Mid-Illini Conference play.

East Peoria and Canton also won M-I games. Richwoods won at Normal Community for its fourth consecutive victory and Eureka won its sixth straight to open the season.

In girls basketball: Metamora avenged a triple overtime loss to Dunlap and Morton snapped a two-game losing streak.

Enjoy the highlights.