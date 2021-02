PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- The four Bradley basketball players suspended by head coach Brian Wardle last weekend are part of an investigation stemming from an incident on the Braves' last road trip, according to a police report obtained by the Springfield News-Leader.

According to the report, Bradley's Elijah Childs, Terry Nolan, Ja'Shon Henry and Danya Kingsby are named in an incident that took place between 12:45 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the TownePlace Suites in Springfield, Missouri. The Braves played two games at Missouri State last weekend.