Prep Basketball Recap for Feb. 21, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Top-ranked Morton beat host Washington, 49-22, in win the class 3A girls basketball regional title Friday night.

Morton advances to play Peoria Richwoods in the Rock Island sectional Monday.

In boys hoops, Roanoke-Benson beat host Peoria Christian, 56-42, to in a battle of teams atop the Tri-County Conference. R-B wins the league title.

Peoria Notre Dame and Normal U-High also clinched conference titles with wins. The Irish won at Normal West while the Pioneers beat Chatham Glenwood at home.

Enjoy the highlights.

