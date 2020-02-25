Prep Basketball Recap for Feb. 24, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Lewistown is headed back to the class 1A girls basketball state finals.

The Indians beat Glen Carbon Father McGivney, 64-46, at the Jacksonville super-sectional on Monday. Top-ranked Lewistown (32-1), which finished third last year, will play Aurora Christian in a state semifinal Friday at 1 p.m. at Redbird Arena.

In class 3A, top-ranked Morton defeated Peoria Richwoods, 54-38, and Peoria High beat Kankakee,62-51 at the Rock Island sectional. The Potters and Lions will play for the sectional title Thursday night.