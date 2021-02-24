Prep Basketball Recap For Feb. 24, 2021

PEORIA, Ill.(WMBD/WYZZ-TV) — Senior Ethan Mountz hit eight three-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead Mid-Illini Conference co-leader Washington to a 71-38 win over visiting Dunlap on Wednesday.

Both Washington and Metamora are undefeated in conference play. They’ll meet on Saturday.

John Blumeyer scored 12 points and had a key driving basket in the final three minutes of play to push host Deer Creek-Mackinaw to a 38-28 win over Roanoke-Benson. The Chiefs have now won nine straight.

IVC and Dunlap also won boys basketball games Thursday. Peoria Notre Dame and Roanoke-Benson won girls games.