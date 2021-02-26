Prep Basketball Recap For Feb. 26, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Staishaun Kelly scored 18 points to lead host Peoria High to a 48-44 win over previously undefeated Peoria Notre Dame on Friday.

Elsewhere: LeRoy beat Eureka, 45-40, in a showdown for first place between unbeaten Heart of Illinois Conference teams. And three area seniors scored their 1,000th career points in home victories.

Senior John Blumeyer scored his 1,000th career point in leading Dee-Mack to a tenth straight win, 70-38 over Flanagan-Cornell. Central Catholic guard JT Welch pumped in a career high 33 in an 84-74 double overtime win over Champaign St. Thomas More that included his 1,000th point.

Tremont’s Alli Fuller passed the 1,000 point plateau in the unbeaten Turk’s 66-42 win over Roanoke-Benson.

Enjoy the highlights.