NORMAL, Ill. -- It's been a year of change for Normal Community basketball. 21-year head coach Dave Witzig still leads the Ironmen, but last year's team with 9 seniors is long gone. But you don't notice much of a difference with the on court product.

"We're not one hundred percent sure what to think of this years team yet. We came out strong at Intercity and won our first four games which is really tough to do, we've only done that two times in our school history," Witzig said. "And we have some good young guys that are playing and we're going to just work with them and try to get better."