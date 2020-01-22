1  of  2
Prep Basketball Recap for Jan. 21, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. — Quest Academy didn’t forget what happened at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

Tuesday, the Gators returned the favor on Roanoke-Benson. Quest beat the top-ranked Rockets, 63-54, at Woodruff Gym, handing the Rockets their first loss of the season.

R-B (18-1) beat Quest (14-3) for the title of the Williamsville Tournament right after Christmas.

Dee-Mack and Tremont won quarterfinal games in the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at Shirk Center. U-High and Central Catholic won home games.

In girls basketball: Morton beat Bloomington to stay undefeated on the season. Richwoods beat Dunlap.

Enjoy the highlights.

