Prep Basketball Recap for Jan. 29, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Alyssa Russell buried a three-pointer with :02 remaining in the game to lift Metamora to a 38-35 win over host Morton in a key girls basketball game in the Mid-Illini Conference on Saturday.

Before the game, Morton honored for all-state player Brandi Bisping and Chandler Ryan by retiring their jerseys.

In boys basketball, Manual hosted a five-game shootout. The winners: Peoria High, Galesburg, Morton, Dunlap and Metamora.

Other winners: Washington, Eureka, Prairie Central in boys basketball along with the Washington and Limestone girls.