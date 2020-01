Roanoke-Benson finshed the 2019 calendar year with a major exclamation points, winning the prestigious Williamsville Holiday Tournament, which many regard as the top small school holiday tournament in the entire state.

"We knew that we were going to have a good team to start with, we just didn't know maybe how good," Roanoke-Benson head coach Abe Zeller said. "This was going to be our first true test, even though we've had some hard ones already. Just couldn't be more proud of my guys."