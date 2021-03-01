Prep Basketball Recap for March 1, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Daniel Duncan scored 17 points in the final nine minutes to lead host Peoria Christian to a 52-46 win over state-ranked Roanoke-Benson on Tuesday.

Luke Braman had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Rockets.

Elsewhere, Tremont and Eureka remained unbeaten in girls basketball with road victories. Tremont won at Ridgeview while Eureka won at Dee-Mack, setting up a Heart of Illinois Conference showdown between the unbeatens Tuesday.

Haley Wallace scored 19 points to lead the Brimfield girls past Lewistown, 68-33.

