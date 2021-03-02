Prep Basketball Recap for March 2, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ethan Mountz scored 16 points to lead host Washington to a 65-54 win over Metamora to clinch the Mid-Illini Conference crown on Tuesday.

Fieldcrest handed LeRoy its first loss of the season, 72-68, in Minonk. In the process, the Knights took control of the Heart of Illinois Conference race and can win the league title with a victory at home over Dee-Mack on Friday.

In girls basketball, Eureka beat Tremont in a battle of unbeatens to clinch at least a share of the HOI-C title.

Enjoy the highlights.