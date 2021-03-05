Prep Basketball Recap for March 5, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school basketball season is winding down.

For some teams, Friday’s games marked the end of the season. Fieldcrest and LeRoy won their season finales and will share the Heart of Illinois Conference title with 10-1 records.

Notre Dame, Peoria High, Richwoods, Normal West and Normal Community won Big 12 Conference finales. The Big 12 will have a tournament next week.

IVC’s Holt Geltmaker became his school’s career scoring leader in a wild 77-72 win over Central Catholic. And Brimfield outlasted Elmwood 53-50 in a battle of rival schools.

Enjoy the highlights.