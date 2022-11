PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The day after Thanksgiving may have been filled with leftovers in the refrigerator but it was also filled with hoops in central Illinois.

Among the winners in boys hoops: Metamora, Morton, Bloomington, Central Catholic, IVC, Eureka, Brimfield and Peoria Christian. Metamora, Morton, Washington and Elmwood were among the girls basketball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.