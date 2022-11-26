PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Elmwood girls and Princeville boys took home tournament titles from Brimfield on Saturday.

Elmwood beat Brimfield, 42-33, to win the Brimfield Girls Thanksgiving Tournament. The Trojans went unbeaten during the week.

Princeville handed Tremont its first loss, 71-55, and in the process won the Brimfield Boys Thanksgiving title.

U-High and Normal West won games at the Intercity Boys Tournament. Metamora and Washington lost games in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions.

Enjoy the highlights/