PEORIA, Ill. — Adam Miller scored 18 points and won in his return to central Illinois on Wednesday night.

Miller helped Chicago Morgan Park beat Gary West Side (Ind.), 73-54, at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions at Washington High School. Miller, a Peoria native, started his prep basketball career at Manual Academy.

Ironically, Manual beat Springfield Lanphier, 63-53, in the Tournament of Champions right before Morgan Park took the floor.