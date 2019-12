In four seasons with Illinois State soccer, Kate Del Fava played in every single game for the Redbirds. And this fall, the senior midfielder led the MVC in goals and points en route to winning the league's top honor: Player of the Year.

"It was always a goal of mine to end my senior season as the top player in the conference, but I wasn't sure if I that was going to be achievable," Del Fava said. "I've just been really lucky and really blessed to have the season that I've had."