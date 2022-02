PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois high school boys basketball converged on Normal West High School for the Midwest Crossroads Shootout Saturday.

At the five-game jamboree, Normal Community picked up a victory to improve its record to 26-1 on the season.

Other winners at the Shootout include Notre Dame and Washington.

In a premier girls basketball showdown, Class 4A ranked Normal Community beats Class 3A ranked Morton 58-49.

Enjoy the highlights!