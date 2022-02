PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Another huge win for the Brimfield girls basketball team. The Class 1A top-ranked Indians beat the No. 1 team in Class 2A in Quincy Notre Dame 73-49.

The Fieldcrest girls beat Streator 69-26 to pick up a 29th victory of the season, which ties a program record for most victories in a single season.

In boys basketball, Peoria High and Illini Bluffs are also winners. Enjoy the highlights!