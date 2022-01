PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday night brought the finale of the Heart of Illinois Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments.

In the boys final, El Paso-Gridley beat Eureka 59-52 to win the HOI title. In the girls championship, Fieldcrest knocks off Eureka 47-28 to win it’s first ever HOI girls tournament title.

Elsewhere, the Washington, Morton and Metamora boys are winners, plus the Notre Dame girls knock off Brimfield in a battle of state ranked teams.

Enjoy the highlights!