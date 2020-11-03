Prep basketball season to be decided by school boards

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – The Peoria Diocese announced Monday that none of its high schools will be allowed to play in an IHSA basketball season this year, including Peoria Notre Dame and Bloomington Central Catholic.

But what about public schools in Illinois? Last week the IHSA announced its plans to have a winter basketball season, giving each individual school district the power to make a decision on whether it is safe enough to play.

Dunlap athletic director Katie Cazalet says each school district is currently weighing the pros and cons of playing a basketball season this winter.

“I do believe that if we played, that the schools and the coaches would enforce the mitigations to keep it the safest that it possibly can be,” Cazalet said. “But how safe is that, I don’t know. You know, school boards ultimately want what is best for our students.”

The Governor’s office and state health officials moved basketball to a high-risk sport last week, putting the season in jeopardy. But the IHSA plans to start the basketball season with practices on Nov. 16, with games beginning Nov. 30.

