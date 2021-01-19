Prep Basketball Teams, Coaches Reunite Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school basketball teams haven’t had full-team practices since November.

So Tuesday was a reunion for coaches and players as teams in central Illinois restarted practices that have been approved by the state and Illinois High School Association.

“It’s super great to be back with our team,” said Washington senior Allie Scrivner. “We’ve been doing individual stuff for so long. That’s great to better yourself individually but a big part of basketball is being together as a team.”

Coaches and players could participate only in individual workouts when the state of Illinois moved to Tier 3 Mitigations on Nov. 20. The moved ended winter high school basketball practices the week they started.

But now that Region 2, which includes Peoria, Bloomington and the surrounding areas, was improved to Tier 1, basketball practices can resume. Basketball is still considered a high-risk sports by the Illinois Department of Public Health which means games can not be played currently.

But the idea of getting back together with teammates was exciting for area players.

Zack Schroeder/Metamora junior: “You’re sitting in school all day, shaking, ready to get back in the gym,” said Metamora junior Zack Schroeder. “That’s all I’ve been thinking about. When coach (Danny Grieves) told us Saturday that we were cleared for (practice) Tuesday, that’s all I’ve been thinking about all day.”