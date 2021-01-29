Prep Coaches Thrilled Their Players Will Finally Play This Season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Prep sports are about to make a triumphant return in central Illinois.

Student-athletes are ecstatic. So are their parents and fans.

Quietly, coaches are beaming too. They say their players went through a lot for ten months while some sports were played and others were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have followed every rule, guideline and mitigation. I honestly never heard them complain in front of me but I’m sure they’ve complained behind closed doors,” said Washington boys basketball coach Eric Schermerhorn. “They’ve done everything they can for this moment to come. I’m excited to see them have fun and be on the floor together.”

Wednesday the Illinois High School Association unveiled a new sports calendar for the remainder of the school year. Central Illinois is currently in Phase 4 mitigations which allows all sports to be played, even the sports considered high-risk by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Just a couple weeks ago those high risk sports of football, basketball and wrestling looked like they would not be played in Illinois this year.

“They’ve been very flexible, they’ve been able to do whatever it takes to get on the field,” Morotn football coach Tim Brilley said of his players. “I think we’ve done that and I think we’ve proven we can do it safely. Here they are again, with the opportunity to play in front of them, almost a year later.”

Low-risk sports like boys swimming, girls gymnastics and bowling began competing again this week. Basketball schedules are now out and a shortened season begins in the coming days.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our kids, not just the basketball kids that are in the gym right now. But all our student–athletes,” said Deer Creek-Mackinaw athletics director Mitch Holmgren. “They are handling everything right now, everything that comes their way. They are resilient and I am so proud of all of Dee-Mack nation.”