PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Notre Dame girls soccer beat Dunlap 2-0 on Tessa Sutton night. The Irish presented a check for her foundation and a plaque for the family.

Morton girls soccer handed Richwoods their first loss of the season in a 3-1 win for the Potters.

U-High beat Morton baseball 9-8. Brimfield beat IVC softball in 11 innings 5-2. IVC’s Katie Petran became the school’s career leader in strikeouts with 25 punch outs in the losing effort.

Other softball winners were Metamora and U-High.

Dunlap boys lacrosse beat Oak Forest 5-3.