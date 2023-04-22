PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Despite the unusual wintry weather in late April, some Central Illinois teams chose to play on.

Washington softball lost in the championship game of the Washington Panther classic to Barrington. Brooklyn Ogden hit a three-run home run in the 19-3 loss.

Winners today included Normal West and IVC softball. Illinois State baseball beat Bradley 9-0 at Dozer Park.

Emme Olson broke the all-time Illinois State softball career doubles record when she hit her 50th on Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Northern Iowa.