PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Pontiac baseball beat Pekin at Dozer Park Saturday night 10-3. Division I commit Logan Barnett shined on the mound and in the batters box.

Other Saturday winners included Morton and Normal Community in baseball and Normal West in softball.

The Morton Distance Gala was held Saturday night at Morton High School.

Illinois Wesleyan softball swept a doubleheader on Senior Day against Elmhurst.

Enjoy the highlights.