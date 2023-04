PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Normal Community won both the boys and girls divisions at the Metamora Track Invitational on Saturday.

Winners in baseball included Morton, Bloomington, and Peoria Christian. Softball winners included Normal Community, Metamora, and IVC.

Illinois State softball had their 11-game winning streak snapped in a 5-4 loss at home to Missouri State.

Illinois Wesleyan swept their conference softball opener with two wins over Wheaton.