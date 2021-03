PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Heart of Illinois Conference kicked off its four-week spring high school football season Saturday afternoon.

Fieldcrest, ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A poll, went on the road to No. 4 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and picked up a 21-14 victory. Elsewhere in the HOI Conference, Eureka beat Dee-Mack 30-14, while Tri-Valley blanked El Paso-Gridley 16-0.

In other action, Farmington beat Knoxville, while IVC and Princeville won season opening contests. Enjoy the highlights!