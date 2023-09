PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community improved to 4-0 on the season with 63-42 win over visiting Peoria High in a key Big 12 Conference game Friday.

Other winners in week 4: Normal West, Bloomington, Notre Dame, Washington, Morton, Dunlap, East Peoria, U-High, Farmington, Central Catholic, El Paso-Gridley, Ridgeview-Lexington, Stark County, Heyworth, Tri-Valley, LeRoy, Prairie Central and Olympia.

Enjoy the highlights.