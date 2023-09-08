PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The visiting teams won the two big central Illinois rivalry football games Friday night.

Normal Community went to Normal West and beat the Wildcats, 43-0, in a Big 12 showdown of state ranked teams. Washington traveled to Metamora and beat the Redbirds, 45-7, in a Mid-Illini Conference opener.

Other winners in Week 3 games included Peoria High, Dunlap, Morton, Limestone, and U-High in big school games. Small school winners included Eureka, Fieldcrest, Tri-Valley, LeRoy, Heyworth, Central Catholic, Farmington, Elmwood-Brimfield and Knoxville.

Enjoy the highlights.