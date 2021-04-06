Prep Football Players Coming to Grips With The Season Ending Soon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It feels like it just started.

But the high school football season in Illinois is actually winding down.

Schools in the Heart of Illinois Conference are only playing four games. This week is Week-4, so those teams are playing their season finales.

Others are down to their final three games of this six-week season because this year there won’t be a state playoff.

“There’s no playoffs. We’re usually trying to get to a state championship. Can’t get that,” said Washington junior Brock Skaggs. “We only have six games but our attitude is that we weren’t going to play at all.”

This spring football season does feel like a bit of a miracle. There were no games in the fall as the season was postponed to the spring.

But even back in January with all high school sports on pause, it didn’t appear likely there’d be a season at any point in the school year. Now teams are not only playing games, they’re giving players a chance to get game film for college coaches.

“People didn’t have much film last year but want to go somewhere to play next year,” Peoria High senior Isiah Williams said. “Definitely take advantage of this, get some highlights, go out and really play.”

While some players are keeping track of win most are just keeping track of memories. They realize there’s only a handful of games left in this crazy COVID spring football season.

“I was just talking to some guys before practice about how crazy it is that the season is already halfway over,” said Dunlap senior Braden Dietz. “You definitely have to cherish every play, especially for the seniors — it’s our last time to play.”

Metamora senior Kadyn DesJardins added: “With only six games, we’re trying to have as much fun as we can. We’re working as a team and we’re having fun.”