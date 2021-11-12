Prep Football Playoff Primer for Nov. 13, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school football teams are gearing up for state quarterfinal Saturday.

In class 6A: Washington hosts Crete-Monee in a rematch of a 2018 quarterfinal won by the Warriors. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.

In class 5A: Morton hosts unbeaten Mahomet-Seymour just a week after being previously undefeated Morris. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

In class 2A: A battle of 11-0 teams as Farmington travels to Tri-Valley. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

In class 1A: Ridgeview-Lexington, which started the season 2-4 hosts Abingdon-Avon. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.