PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Welcome back to the playoffs Bloomington and U-High.

The return of the Raiders and Pioneers to the postseason has helped all five football-playing schools in the Twin Cities make the playoffs. Bloomington is a postseason team for the first time in five years, U-High returns to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons.

Meanwhile, conference rivals Princeville and Stark County are getting ready to meet in the class 1A playoffs Friday. The school met earlier this month with the undefeated Rebels beating the Princes, 48-28.