PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Here are the high school football playoff scores for games in central Illinois on Oct. 27, 2023.
7A playoffs: Normal Community defeats Summit Argo, 43-0
6A playoffs: Washington defeats Danville, 59-14;
6A playoffs: Blue Island Eisenhower beats Dunlap, 42-41 (OT)
5A playoffs: Joliet Catholic beats Peoria High, 40-16
4A playoffs: Notre Dame defeats Kewanee, 28-13
4A playoffs: Coal City beats U-High, 44-0
3A playoffs: Lombard Montini defeats Eureka, 48-6
1A playoffs: Stark County defeats Princeville, 34-20