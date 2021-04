PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington is the lone unbeaten in the rugged Mid-Illini Conference.

The Panthers won at Morton 38-7 to improve to 3-0 on Friday. Meanwhile, Dunlap handed Metamora its first loss of the season and Pekin did the same to previously undefeated Canton.

Bloomington beat Normal Community, 12-6, ending a seven-year losing streak to its crosstown rival. Prairie Central, Tremont, Ridgeview and Tri-Valley also won Friday night.

Enjoy the highlights.