PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington and Morton set themselves up for a Mid-Illini Conference championship game next week by winning in the rain on Friday.

Washington (7-1) beat visiting Canton, 48-3, and Morton (8-0) won a defensive battle at Dunlap, 10-6. Both teams are unbeaten in the conference and will settle the title with a game at the Washington in the regular season Oct. 20.

Other winners in the Mid-Illini were Pekin and Metamora. With the win at East Peoria, the Redbirds clinch a playoff spot.

Peoria High outlasted Normal West, 62-41, in the big game in the Big 12 on Friday. Normal Community, Bloomington and Manual also won Big 12 games.

Other week 8 winners included: U-High, Farmington, Elmwood-Brimfield, Tri-Valley, Eureka, Dee-Mack, Stark County, Knoxville, Pontiac, Princeville, Heyworth and Olympia.

Enjoy the highlights.