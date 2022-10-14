PEOIRA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Normal West def. Peoria High 30-6.
Normal Community def. Peoria Notre Dame 19-13 in overtime.
Bloomington def. Champaign Central 37-7.
Danville def. Richwoods 58-7.
Pekin def. Limestone 49-6.
Dunlap def. Morton 35-34 in overtime.
Washington def. Canton 41-0.
Decatur McArthur def. U-High 13-9
Prairie Central def. Monticello 48-13
Tri-Valley def. Eureka 6-0.
Ridgeview-Lexington def. Heyworth 41-6.
El Paso-Gridley def. Tremont 38-6.
Dee-Mack def. Fieldcrest 64-14.
Elmwood-Brimfield def. LVC 40-0.
IVC def. Pontiac 14-0.
Auburn def. Olympia 48-26.
Farmington def. South Fulton 46-16.
Macomb def. Havana 36-8.
Knoxville def. Abingdon-Avon 41-7.
Mercer County def. Stark County 28-0