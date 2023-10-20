PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kainon McQueary scored four touchdowns to lead visiting Washington to a 42-21 win over Morton on Friday.

With the win Washington (8-1, 7-0 in Mid-Illini) wins the conference title. Morton (8-1, 6-1) had started the season with an eight-game winning streak.

Other big school winners on Friday included Metamora, Peoria High, Richwoods, Normal Community, Normal West, U-High, Canton and Pekin.

Central Catholic, Tri-Valley and Stark County won and all capped 9-0 regular seasons. Other small school winners included Farmington, El Paso-Gridley, Dee-Mack, Heyworth, LeRoy, Olympia and IVC.

The Illinois High School Association announces its 2023 playoff field Saturday night.