PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington returned two interceptions for touchdowns and beat host Dunlap, 28-7, in a showdown between teams at the top of the Mid-Illini Conference.

Washington improved to 6-1 (5-0 in M-I) and sits atop the conference with Morton (7-0, 5-0), which beat visiting East Peoria, 61-14. Morton plays at Dunlap next week and finishes the regular season with a trip to Washington on Oct. 20.

Other big school winners on Friday included Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Richwoods, Metamora and Pekin. Notre Dame, Bloomington and U-High lost.

In small school games, El Paso-Gridley won a big game at Eureka, 28-7. Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, Stark County, LeRoy and Knoxville remained unbeaten with wins while Farmington suffered its first loss of the season.

Other winners included Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Fieldcrest, Elmwood-Brimfield and Olympia.

Enjoy the highlights.