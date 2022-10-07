PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington came up with five takeaways and beat Eureka, 21-17, in a battle of state-ranked and undefeated teams on Friday.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in class 1A, improve to 7-0 on the season.

Here are the week 7 scores:

Peoria High def. Bloomington, 54-0

Normal West def. Quincy Notre Dame, 17-0

Manual def. Richwoods, 54-28

Pekin def. Canton, 63-18

Washington def. Dunlap, 24-7

Metamora def. Limestone, 42-7

Rochester def. U-High, 56-14

Ridgeview-Lexington def. Eureka, 21-7

El Paso-Gridley def. Heyworth, 49-20

Prairie Central def. Mercer County, 53-6

Central Catholic def. IVC, 17-13

Farmington def. Elmwood-Brimfield, 47-16

Tri-Valley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 60-14

Dee-Mack def. LeRoy, 44-6

Nokomis def. Tremont, 28-26

Wethersfield def. Stark County, 34-14

Princeville def. Abingdon-Avon, 42-0

Knoxville def. Illini West, 34-0

Macomb def. LVC, 58-14

Olympia def. Pleasant, 24-15