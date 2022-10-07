PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington came up with five takeaways and beat Eureka, 21-17, in a battle of state-ranked and undefeated teams on Friday.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in class 1A, improve to 7-0 on the season.
Here are the week 7 scores:
Peoria High def. Bloomington, 54-0
Normal West def. Quincy Notre Dame, 17-0
Manual def. Richwoods, 54-28
Pekin def. Canton, 63-18
Washington def. Dunlap, 24-7
Metamora def. Limestone, 42-7
Rochester def. U-High, 56-14
Ridgeview-Lexington def. Eureka, 21-7
El Paso-Gridley def. Heyworth, 49-20
Prairie Central def. Mercer County, 53-6
Central Catholic def. IVC, 17-13
Farmington def. Elmwood-Brimfield, 47-16
Tri-Valley def. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 60-14
Dee-Mack def. LeRoy, 44-6
Nokomis def. Tremont, 28-26
Wethersfield def. Stark County, 34-14
Princeville def. Abingdon-Avon, 42-0
Knoxville def. Illini West, 34-0
Macomb def. LVC, 58-14
Olympia def. Pleasant, 24-15