PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022,

Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30

Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35

Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14

Pekin def. Washington, 49-28

Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0

Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0

Springfield def. U-High, 32-13

Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6

El Paso-Gridley def. Dee-Mack, 13-8

Eureka def. Fieldcrest, 54-0

Central Catholic def. Monticello, 42-28

St. Joe-Ogden def. IVC, 41-14

Prairie Central def. Rantoul, 48-6

Paxton-Buckey-Loda def. Pontiac, 43-6

Gibson City-Melvin Sibleydef. Leroy, 29-12

Mercer County def. Abingdon-Avon, 59-7

Knoxville def. Monmouth United, 44-28

ROWVA def. Princeville, 30-18

Farmington def. Illini West, 49-0

Stark County def. Elmwood-Brimfield, 31-22

South Fulton def. LVC, 38-12

Rushville-Industry def. Havana, 36-12

Williamsville def. Olympia, 42-14