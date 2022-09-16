PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022,
Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30
Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35
Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14
Pekin def. Washington, 49-28
Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0
Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0
Springfield def. U-High, 32-13
Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6
El Paso-Gridley def. Dee-Mack, 13-8
Eureka def. Fieldcrest, 54-0
Central Catholic def. Monticello, 42-28
St. Joe-Ogden def. IVC, 41-14
Prairie Central def. Rantoul, 48-6
Paxton-Buckey-Loda def. Pontiac, 43-6
Gibson City-Melvin Sibleydef. Leroy, 29-12
Mercer County def. Abingdon-Avon, 59-7
Knoxville def. Monmouth United, 44-28
ROWVA def. Princeville, 30-18
Farmington def. Illini West, 49-0
Stark County def. Elmwood-Brimfield, 31-22
South Fulton def. LVC, 38-12
Rushville-Industry def. Havana, 36-12
Williamsville def. Olympia, 42-14